Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Kstovsky District
  5. Novolikeevskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Housein Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,542
On sale a garden house in SNT Pyatigorye of the Kstovsky district.  On a plot of 6 acr…

Properties features in Novolikeevskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir