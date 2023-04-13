Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Townhouses
Townhouses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Kaliningrad
8
Leningrad oblast
6
Zelenogradsk
3
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Baltiysk
1
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Svetlogorsk
1
Townhouse
Clear all
14 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 89,404
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms
92 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 273,800
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 148,634
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 240,274
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 133,994
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
6 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 150,869
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 164,839
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
3 room townhouse
Komsomolsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 34,644
I will sell a block section in the village. Komsomolsk is 17 km from Kaliningrad. House of b…
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
3 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 33,415
Town house in a quiet location in the town of Baltiysk near the bay in an environmentally fr…
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,329,886
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms
Number of floors 2
€ 113,990
Selling Townhouse 165 sq. M.meters, st. Flower. Autonomous heating (electric boiler) Septic.…
Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map