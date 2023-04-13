Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Kaliningrad
8
Leningrad oblast
6
Zelenogradsk
3
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Baltiysk
1
Koltushskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Svetlogorsk
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 89,404
Art. 44657638. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 92 m² Number of floors 2
€ 122,931
Art. 43364630. We bring to your attention a townhouse in the Fyodorovskoye residential compl…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 273,800
One of the popular life formats in a resort town on the Baltic Sea is blocked houses or town…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 148,634
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhousein Vyborg, Russia
Townhouse
Vyborg, Russia
201 m²
€ 78,229
Townhouse 5 roomsin Zelenogradsk, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Zelenogradsk, Russia
5 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 240,274
Townhouse 4 roomsin Svetlogorsk, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Svetlogorsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 133,994
Townhouse 6 roomsin Kaliningrad, Russia
Townhouse 6 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 150,869
Townhousein Kirpole, Russia
Townhouse
Kirpole, Russia
202 m²
€ 164,839
Art. 24194043 Duplex 201.9 m2 on IZHS on site 6 with all communications without interior dec…
3 room townhousein Komsomolsk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Komsomolsk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 34,644
I will sell a block section in the village. Komsomolsk is 17 km from Kaliningrad. House of b…
3 room townhousein Baltiysk, Russia
3 room townhouse
Baltiysk, Russia
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 33,415
Town house in a quiet location in the town of Baltiysk near the bay in an environmentally fr…
Townhousein Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Townhouse
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
647 m²
€ 1,329,886
Art. 3337546 Dear our buyer! A cozy 4-storey country house in the Vsevolozhsk district of St…
Townhouse 4 roomsin Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
Townhouse 4 rooms
Bolshoe Isakovo, Russia
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 113,990
Selling Townhouse 165 sq. M.meters, st. Flower. Autonomous heating (electric boiler) Septic.…

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir