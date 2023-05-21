Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Studios

Mountain View Studios for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
138
Pushkin
86
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 104 m²
Floor 10/22
€ 232,225
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/16
€ 106,833
For sale studio apartment with an area of 33.5 square meters. m on the 2nd floor of the comf…
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 15/17
€ 180,426
4 room house in Kaliningrad, Russia
4 room house
Kaliningrad, Russia
Rooms 4
Number of floors 2
€ 178,893
I will sell a cozy, comfortable, modern house in the suburbs of Kaliningrad in a cottage vil…
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 118,968
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
€ 223,960
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 382 m²
€ 865,611
Art. 42944603 Architect Benoit, 1912, the famous house in the historical part of the Petr…
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 18/18
€ 171,114
2 room apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
2 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/9
€ 80,790
For sale 2-k. apartment in a brick house built in 1981. Entrance from the yard. Windows east…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 72 m²
€ 515,470
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Mytishchi, Russia
1 room apartment
Mytishchi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 106,436
For sale spacious apartment with practical layout in the Moscow region. Mytishchi.  LCD comf…
3 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
3 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
€ 214,152
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir