Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Rooms
Mountain View Number of rooms for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Saint Petersburg
14
Gatchina
3
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Kaliningrad
3
Leningrad oblast
3
Room
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Preferable language
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use.
Terms of use
.
I have read and agree to
the rules for the processing of personal data
.
Contact seller
Similar properties in the surrounding area
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1
1
24 m²
10/16
€ 91,011
Recommend
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2
1
48 m²
12/18
€ 166,903
Recommend
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3
1
58 m²
11/16
€ 159,639
For sale 3 apartment on the 11th floor of a 16-story house in t…
Recommend
4 room house
Prigorodnoye, Russia
4
1
€ 38,087
I will sell a house built with soul and love for a large family! The house can accommodate a…
Recommend
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3
1
69 m²
14/18
€ 176,833
Recommend
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
56 m²
€ 166,197
Recommend
House
Central Administrative Okrug, Russia
65 m²
€ 529,933
For sale 2 - wow level business apartments - class 65.1 & nbsp; sq.m. in LCD "MITTE. Premium…
Recommend
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1
1
36 m²
9/15
€ 120,411
For sale 1 bedroom apartment with an area of 36.0 square meters. m in the 9th. Fl…
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1
37 m²
€ 101,492
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
Recommend
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3
1
70 m²
8/18
€ 163,513
Recommend
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1
1
23 m²
9/14
€ 86,561
Recommend
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1
1
24 m²
14/17
€ 75,957
Recommend
Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL