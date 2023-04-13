Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Number of rooms for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
11
Gatchina
2
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Kaliningrad
2
Leningrad oblast
2
1 room apartmentin Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 room apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m² 2/18 Floor
€ 62,583
It is offered for sale an excellent one-room apartment in LCD « New Ohta » LSR developer. Ho…
2 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
2 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 134,201
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 3/16 Floor
€ 88,193
4 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m² 8/12 Floor
€ 89,849
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 65.9 square meters. m on the 8th floor of the com…
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 122 m² Number of floors 6
€ 688,674
For sale is a spacious 3-room apartment with practical layout in the LCD business class "Riv…
Housein Dmitrovsky District, Russia
House
Dmitrovsky District, Russia
680 m²
€ 10,992,684
House for sale 680 sq.m. on a forest plot of 25 acres in one of the most respectable cottage…
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 36 m² 9/30 Floor
€ 108,307
1 room apartmentin Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 room apartment
Pushkinskiy rayon, Russia
1 Number of rooms 38 m²
€ 102,324
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
2 room apartmentin South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 165,928
A modern comfort project from DSK-1, located 3 km from Moscow between Warsaw and Simferopol …
3 room apartmentin Central Federal District, Russia
3 room apartment
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 83 m²
€ 541,524
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
1 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
1 Number of rooms 51 m² 37/77 Floor
€ 342,977
Batch number: 3972530, sole direct owner. I will sell apartments with panoramic glazing and …
3 room housein Central Federal District, Russia
3 room house
Central Federal District, Russia
3 Number of rooms 95 m² Number of floors 6
€ 864,067

