Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Rooms
Number of rooms for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia
Saint Petersburg
11
Gatchina
2
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Kaliningrad
2
Leningrad oblast
2
Room 9 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
9 Number of rooms
222 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 44,143
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms
96 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 15,646
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
93 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 20,118
Art. 45795767. Cozy, warm room 12.1 sq.m. with cosmetic repairs and the window ( glass-packa…
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
93 m²
2/4 Floor
€ 32,211
Art. 45743077. Bright, warm room 21.9 sq.m. correct rectangular shape with 2 large windows i…
Room 6 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms
115 m²
13/15 Floor
€ 16,204
For sale room of 12.7 sq.m. in a 6-room apartment in a brick house built in 1982. The …
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
84 m²
1/9 Floor
€ 18,900
Art. 42015193. Warm, comfortable room in a sparsely populated apartment. Only one adult woma…
Room 1 room
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms
2/5 Floor
€ 8,940
Room 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms
2/3 Floor
€ 15,646
In the center of. Kaliningrad will sell a room in the apartment at the beginning of Nevsky S…
Room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
181 m²
€ 54,760
Art. 34073472 Hello Dear Buyers! We would like to draw attention to the sale of 2 rooms in…
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
103 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 37,997
For sale is a spacious room in a four-room apartment ( of which two rooms – are adjacent and…
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
140 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 46,937
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 39,487
Room 5 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
5 Number of rooms
92 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 23,469
Two rooms are offered for sale in a 5 bedroom apartment. in Gatchina Krasnoarmeysky Prospekt…
Room 3 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
7/9 Floor
€ 26,262
ATTENTION!!! CAN BE HERE!!!I sell any of the two good insulated double-glazed rooms & …
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms
142 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 37,218
