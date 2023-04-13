Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Rooms

Number of rooms for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Saint Petersburg
11
Gatchina
2
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
2
Kaliningrad
2
Leningrad oblast
2
Room To archive
15 properties total found
Room 9 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 9 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
9 Number of rooms 222 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 44,143
Room 4 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
4 Number of rooms 96 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 15,646
Room for sale 15.5 sq.m in a communal apartment in g . Gatchina on the street. Grigorina d 7…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 20,118
Art. 45795767. Cozy, warm room 12.1 sq.m. with cosmetic repairs and the window ( glass-packa…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 93 m² 2/4 Floor
€ 32,211
Art. 45743077. Bright, warm room 21.9 sq.m. correct rectangular shape with 2 large windows i…
Room 6 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 6 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
6 Number of rooms 115 m² 13/15 Floor
€ 16,204
 For sale room of 12.7 sq.m. in a 6-room apartment in a brick house built in 1982. The …
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 84 m² 1/9 Floor
€ 18,900
Art. 42015193. Warm, comfortable room in a sparsely populated apartment. Only one adult woma…
Room 1 roomin Kaliningrad, Russia
Room 1 room
Kaliningrad, Russia
1 Number of rooms 2/5 Floor
€ 8,940
Room 4 roomsin Kaliningrad, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Kaliningrad, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2/3 Floor
€ 15,646
In the center of. Kaliningrad will sell a room in the apartment at the beginning of Nevsky S…
Roomin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room
Saint Petersburg, Russia
181 m²
€ 54,760
Art. 34073472 Hello Dear Buyers! We would like to draw attention to the sale of 2 rooms in…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 103 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 37,997
For sale is a spacious room in a four-room apartment ( of which two rooms – are adjacent and…
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 140 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 46,937
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 39,487
Room 5 roomsin Gatchina, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
5 Number of rooms 92 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 23,469
Two rooms are offered for sale in a 5 bedroom apartment. in Gatchina Krasnoarmeysky Prospekt…
Room 3 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 7/9 Floor
€ 26,262
ATTENTION!!!  CAN BE HERE!!!I sell any of the two good insulated double-glazed rooms & …
Room 4 roomsin Saint Petersburg, Russia
Room 4 rooms
Saint Petersburg, Russia
4 Number of rooms 142 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 37,218

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

cheap
luxury
