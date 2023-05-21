Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District

Mountain View Residential properties for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Guryevsk
9
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
9
Kudrovo
8
Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
8
Pargolovo
8
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Pionersky
7
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
7
Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/18
€ 91,309
House in Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
House
Verkhnevesyoloye, Russia
Area 160 m²
€ 403,952
A house with a chic view of the Olympic Park and taking off aircraft (no sound is heard). Lo…
Apartment in Saratov, Russia
Apartment
Saratov, Russia
Price on request
We offer for sale land within the city of Saratov, Volzhsky district, by Ust-Kurdum direct…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 2/16
€ 132,691
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 13/18
€ 168,014
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 5/10
€ 160,858
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/16
€ 164,081
5 room house in Baltiysk, Russia
5 room house
Baltiysk, Russia
Rooms 5
Number of floors 3
€ 126,841
GUTHANTEE FOR THE BALTIC SEA OF FIRST LINE. Baltiyske Kaliningrad region, pos. Mechnikovo on…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 13/16
€ 89,579
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 14/18
€ 100,219
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 9/9
€ 178,805
1 room apartment in Sochi, Russia
1 room apartment
Sochi, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 5/5
€ 92,332
For sale apartment in the center of Sochi on Nagornaya Street. A few steps park, famous cen…

