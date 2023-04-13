Show property on map Show properties list
Lake Residential properties for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Shushary
8
Pionersky
7
Agalatovskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
6
Baltiysk
5
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
5
Fedorovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
1 property total found
2 room apartment with Buying a propertyin Kaliningrad, Russia
2 room apartment with Buying a property
Kaliningrad, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 86 m² 1/4 Floor
€ 211,512
For sale: 2 bedroom apartment in the quite downtown area of the city on the Potemkina street…

