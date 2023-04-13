Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Leningrad oblast
6
Gatchina
1
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
1
Klopickoe selskoe poselenie
1
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
1
Vsevolozhsk
1
Cottage 14 roomsin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Cottage 14 rooms
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
14 Number of rooms 707 m² Number of floors 2
€ 1,609,274
Art. 46743340. For sale elite cottage 707 square meters. m in « golden triangle » in. Vsevol…
Cottage 4 roomsin Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 188 m² Number of floors 2
€ 108,403
For sale for year-round living, a log house with a landscaped land plot of 11.7 acres ( IZHS…
3 room cottagein Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage
Gatchina, Russia
3 Number of rooms 142 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 178,808
3 room cottagein Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 116 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 122,372
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
Cottage 5 roomsin Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 243 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 167,633
The Gorki Land building cottage sells a two-story house with a good layout. The house was bu…
Cottage 12 roomsin Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms
Torosovo, Russia
12 Number of rooms 2 bath 397 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 687,294
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Mir