Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Apartments for sale

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

Vsevolozhsk
551
Kaliningrad
256
Krasnoye Selo
149
Pushkin
148
Gatchina
44
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
44
Svetlogorsk
35
okrug Chernaya rechka
26
Show more
Apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
€ 424,967
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 504,882
For sale 4-bedroom apartment with comfortable layout in comfortable residential complex "Fil…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 10/18
€ 100,853
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 18/30
€ 193,272
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/9
€ 168,856
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/16
€ 137,579
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 42.1 square meters. m on the 3rd floor of the …
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
€ 125,112
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/12
€ 78,044
For sale 2 bedroom apartment, with an area of 46.0 square meters. m on the 10th floor of the…
1 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
1 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 16/30
€ 100,475
3 room house in poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
3 room house
poselenie Voronovskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 14
€ 694,615
For sale apartment in a monolithic-brick house, built in 1998 according to an individual pro…
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 12/14
€ 179,666
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 9/15
€ 102,660
For sale 1 apartment on the 9th floor 15-storey building in building 6…

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

studios
3 BHK

Properties features in Northwestern Federal District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir