Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Northern Administrative Okrug

Residential properties for sale in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia

216 properties total found
2 room house in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 44 m² Number of floors 9
€ 158,881
An one-bedroom apartment is available near the river station subway station. Well maint…
2 room house in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room house
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 53 m² Number of floors 14
€ 415,422
7 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
7 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
7 Number of rooms 299 m²
€ 2,674,323
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 550,434
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 391,608
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
4 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms 106 m²
€ 881,010
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 42 m²
€ 379,075
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 561,596
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 805,863
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 774,239
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 397,850
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 557,380
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 403,097
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 500,033
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 333,669
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 72 m²
€ 558,795
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 802,327
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 763,241
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 66 m²
€ 551,920
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 47 m²
€ 390,208
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 501,405
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 499,058
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 559,694
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 63 m²
€ 554,926
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 87 m²
€ 758,465
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 65 m²
€ 497,108
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 37 m²
€ 333,143
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
1 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms 45 m²
€ 395,848
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
2 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms 62 m²
€ 521,603
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…
3 room apartment in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room apartment
Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms 88 m²
€ 796,179
New business class project on the street. Shenogina. The first residential quarter in the We…

Properties features in Northern Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir