Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. North-Western Administrative Okrug
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
3 room house in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 19
€ 466,581
4 room house in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 room house
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 15
€ 582,498
3 room house in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 265,368
3 room house in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 473,872
3 room house in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 room house
North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 96 m²
Number of floors 25
€ 452,001

Properties features in North-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir