49
Apartment in Russia
House in Russia
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Central Federal District
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
63 properties total found
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
43 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 174,133
For sale 2 bedroom apartment on the 4 floor 5-storey brick house included in the renovation …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
71 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 263,289
For sale 3-room apartment of 71 sq.m. with a designer fresh renovation ( end of 2019 ), in a…
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
81 m²
€ 514,791
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 503,514
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 499,819
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
1 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms
42 m²
€ 354,696
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 665,306
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 666,718
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 665,306
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
100 m²
€ 660,892
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
84 m²
€ 499,819
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 548,824
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 547,601
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
54 m²
€ 431,836
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
€ 545,155
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
1 room studio apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
1 Number of rooms
157 m²
€ 804,392
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
132 m²
€ 858,575
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 461,730
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 536,552
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 439,162
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 520,583
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 434,613
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 450,979
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
90 m²
€ 520,583
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
62 m²
€ 434,613
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
67 m²
€ 450,979
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
4 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
4 Number of rooms
106 m²
€ 719,006
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 425,201
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
2 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 Number of rooms
61 m²
€ 431,341
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
3 room apartment
North-Eastern Administrative Okrug, Russia
3 Number of rooms
89 m²
€ 515,907
If something unusual and exciting is found in life, we exclaim: “It's like in a movie!»LCD" …
