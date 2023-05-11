Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District

Pool Residential properties for sale in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 8/10
€ 162,719
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/9
€ 117,208
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 13/18
€ 171,053
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 7/12
€ 67,331
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 11/16
€ 137,867
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 12/17
€ 72,126
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
€ 114,710
2 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 63 m²
€ 166,781
3 room apartment in Krasnoye Selo, Russia
3 room apartment
Krasnoye Selo, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/9
€ 85,575
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 23/30
€ 182,101
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 3/16
€ 148,763
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 12/16
€ 104,597

