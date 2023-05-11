Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Residential properties for Sale in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 13/15
€ 149,087
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 12/16
€ 117,612
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 19/19
€ 79,427
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/15
€ 161,489
2 room apartment in South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
2 room apartment
South-Western Administrative Okrug, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
€ 136,176
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 11
€ 371,787
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 13/16
€ 90,273
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/16
€ 146,777
Cottage in Sochi, Russia
Cottage
Sochi, Russia
Area 315 m²
€ 1,794,655
1 room apartment in Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
€ 110,156
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 106 m²
€ 1,435,724
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/10
€ 148,826

