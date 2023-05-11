Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District
  4. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 6/16
€ 97,476
4 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 3/17
€ 204,416
Apartment in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Apartment
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 49 m²
Floor 13/22
€ 121,590
9 room house in Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
9 room house
Senkino-Sekerino, Russia
Rooms 20
Area 1 027 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 410,148
4 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 11/16
€ 219,383
2 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
€ 177,247
House in Ovsyanoe, Russia
House
Ovsyanoe, Russia
Area 95 m²
€ 135,197
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 15/15
€ 130,725
1 room studio apartment in Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 5 m²
€ 3,059
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Floor 18/18
€ 88,247
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/16
€ 149,870
Apartment in Saint Petersburg, Russia
Apartment
Saint Petersburg, Russia
Area 58 m²
€ 143,572

Properties features in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir