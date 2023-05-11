Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. North Caucasus Federal District

Residential properties for sale in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in Khimki, Russia
2 room apartment
Khimki, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 73 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 90,292
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 6/9
€ 151,123
3 room apartment in Konkovo District, Russia
3 room apartment
Konkovo District, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 98 m²
€ 518,361
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 12/17
€ 174,386
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 14/16
€ 163,199
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 12/19
€ 138,701
1 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
1 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
€ 116,613
1 room apartment in Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 17
€ 51,239
2 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
2 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 5/12
€ 75,134
1 room apartment in Voronezh, Russia
1 room apartment
Voronezh, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 49,449
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Floor 27/30
€ 211,157
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 12/16
€ 152,951

Properties features in North Caucasus Federal District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
