Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Kaarosta District
  5. Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
500 m²
€ 1,004,116
Art. 3352162 A new family cottage with modern design repairs 20 minutes from the city is off…

Properties features in Nizinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir