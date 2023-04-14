Russia
Villas for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
10 properties total found
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
191 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 386,041
A deposit was made until May 31, 2023. ! I bring to your attention a land plot of 28 a…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
340 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 216,128
House for sale in the private sector in an automobile factory. Built in 1996, in 2021. Desig…
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
150 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 101,890
House 2 brick floors, j / w railway blocks, solid foundation slab, 50 meter basement, iron g…
Villa Villa
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
323 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 332,138
Clean sale!One adult owner!Owned for more than 5 years!For sale country house, the village o…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
302 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 343,324
For sale holiday home in the Nizhny Novgorod region, d. Sartakovo. Cottage Village Silver Ke…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
468 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 221,267
On sale a castle within the city with chic design repairs . Izhs, central water, septic tank…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
950 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 941,373
A unique house of 700sq.m for sale in the elite cottage village of "Alexandrovskaya Sloboda"…
Villa Villa
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
483 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 264,692
For sale Cottage Duplex in the cottage village Green Dol. 3-5 room apartments we take into a…
Villa Villa
Beshencevo, Russia
250 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 138,437
Tiz Nadezhda, Prioksky district. The cottage is two floors, the first floor is fully ready f…
Villa Villa
Kusakovka, Russia
365 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 125,147
You have a big family and you are looking for a spacious house where everyone will have a pl…
