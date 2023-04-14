Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Nizhny Novgorod
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

Nizhny Novgorod
8
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
11 properties total found
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 115,812
Townhousein Novopokrovskoe, Russia
Townhouse
Novopokrovskoe, Russia
104 m² Number of floors 3
€ 68,111
We offer for sale 2 and 3 floors, a separate entrance, without repair, free layout. There is…
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
220 m² Number of floors 3
€ 215,851
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhousein Podnove, Russia
Townhouse
Podnove, Russia
160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 164,906
A townhouse of increased comfort, convenient location - on the embankment of the rowing chan…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
91 m² Number of floors 2
€ 132,789
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand.rub. Discount when con…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
216 m² Number of floors 3
€ 99,675
Townhouse for sale with a total area of 216 square meters. m. On the ground 2, 5 the hundred…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
102 m² Number of floors 3
€ 121,714
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
113 m² Number of floors 3
€ 153,233
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - a discount of 200 thousand rubles. Discount when …
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 97,571
Shares of the month: "Thanks to doctors" - discount 200 thousand rubles. Discount when concl…
Townhousein Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Townhouse
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
90 m² Number of floors 2
€ 117,583
Promotion! Townhouse in the elite cottage village "Prague" within the borders of Vaneev and …

Properties features in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir