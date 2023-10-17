Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast, Russia

Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 1/3
€21,594
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 13 m²
Floor 1/3
€9,241
Room in Zavolzhe, Russia
Room
Zavolzhe, Russia
Area 18 m²
Floor 1/5
Sell a room in a brick dormitory near the ZGT on Zheleznodorozhnaya house N2, sq.3, com.2. 1…
€2,918
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 11 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 1/3 share in a two-room apartment on the street Dolzhanskaya. Near Lenin Square, Ni…
€14,591
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Floor 3/3
We offer a very warm and comfortable room in the communal apartment, which is located on the…
€12,645
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/4
I sell a large bright room in the center of the Avtozavodsk district. The room has two large…
€15,077
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 17 m²
Floor 3/5
I'm selling a room. Leninsky district. Metro Zarechnaya
€17,314
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 12 m²
Floor 2/4
The room is in good condition. A sink with water and a washing machine in the room. On the f…
€9,241
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 11 m²
Floor 8/10
Room in a block-type dormitory. There are 4 rooms in block. Great hall, common areas in norm…
€7,772
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 11 m²
Floor 3/4
€3,210
Room in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Room
Nizhny Novgorod, Russia
Area 11 m²
Floor 3/3
I sell rooms 11.9 square meters. in an apartment with three bedrooms. Places of common use i…
€7,782

