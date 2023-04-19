Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Nizhnedevitsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nizhnedevitsky District, Russia

Verhneturovskoe selskoe poselenie
1
House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Verhneturovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Verhneturovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
61 m² Number of floors 1
€ 25,281
I sell a separate house in s. Upper Turovo. Under the house and garden 19 acres of land. Exc…

Properties features in Nizhnedevitsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir