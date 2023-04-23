Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Dalnekonstantinovsky District
  5. Nizhegorodskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Nizhegorodskiy selsovet, Russia

Similar properties in the surrounding area

2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 125,656
For sale 2 - bedroom apartment, with an area of 40.7 square meters. m on the 13 -…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 41 m² 9/19 Floor
€ 102,778
1 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 9/9 Floor
€ 104,428
For sale 1 bedroom apartment, with an area of 36.5 square meters. m on the 9th floor of the …
2 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
2 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 50 m² 8/16 Floor
€ 151,270
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 53 m² 10/16 Floor
€ 163,089
3 room apartment in Veshki, Russia
3 room apartment
Veshki, Russia
3 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 211,684
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
2 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 2/10 Floor
€ 140,818
3 room apartment in Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 58 m² 9/16 Floor
€ 153,234
For sale 3 apartment on the 9th floor of a 16-story house in th…
2 room apartment in Novopodrezkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Novopodrezkovo, Russia
2 Number of rooms 60 m²
€ 170,231
Moscow or St. Petersburg, energy with the key, or calm thoughtfulness? The creators of the 1…
3 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 60 m² 11/16 Floor
€ 128,251
1 room apartment in Odintsovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 41 m²
€ 121,215
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room apartment in poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 21 m² 11/18 Floor
€ 99,019

