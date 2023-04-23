Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
House in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 188,093
House in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 188,093
Art. 41483892 Spend your money as profitable as possible – your large, stone, with a qualit…
House in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
156 m²
€ 188,093
Art. 26918502 Offered for sale 2-storey cottage, ( project № 1 ) on a plot of 6 acres in the…
House in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
162 m²
€ 187,519

Properties features in Nikolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go