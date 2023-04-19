Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nekrasovskiy, Russia

2 properties total found
3 room apartmentin Nekrasovskiy, Russia
3 room apartment
Nekrasovskiy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 78 m² Number of floors 4
€ 87,279
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in LC Katuar in the Moscow region, the city of Mytishi, S…
2 room apartmentin Nekrasovskiy, Russia
2 room apartment
Nekrasovskiy, Russia
2 Number of rooms 59 m² Number of floors 4
€ 70,448
For sale a two-bedroom apartment in the LC Katuar in the Moscow region, the city of Mytishi,…
