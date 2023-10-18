Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Narodnyy okrug, Russia

Apartment 1 bathroom in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment 1 bathroom
Nevsky District, Russia
Bathrooms count 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 4/22
€49,458
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4/5
€52,852
1 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 7/12
€105,705
2 room apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/11
I will sell a 2-room apartment in a monolithic-brick house, with a good layout. No finishing…
€104,735
1 room apartment with furniture in Nevsky District, Russia
1 room apartment with furniture
Nevsky District, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 23/24
For sale a spacious one-room apartment with a quality repair from the Developer. Direct sale…
€49,943
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 46 m²
€80,491
Apartment in Nevsky District, Russia
Apartment
Nevsky District, Russia
Area 87 m²
€160,012

