Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug
  5. Townhouses

Pool Townhouses for sale in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

Aprelevka
1
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 76 m² 10/12 Floor
€ 192,036
1 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 34 m² 6/7 Floor
€ 58,936
For sale 1-room apartment, with an area of 34.2 square meters. m on the 6th floor of the com…
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 13/16 Floor
€ 89,008
3 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
3 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 63 m² 5/16 Floor
€ 164,229
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 62 m² 14/16 Floor
€ 196,292
1 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 109,356
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
4 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
4 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 65 m² 5/9 Floor
€ 175,292
3 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 64 m² 30/30 Floor
€ 186,948
2 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 47 m² 15/30 Floor
€ 135,692
4 room apartmentin Moscow, Russia
4 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
4 Number of rooms 100 m²
€ 546,398
ROTTERDAM is a business-class residential complex that reflects all the basic life values of…
3 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
3 Number of rooms 2 bath 61 m² 9/15 Floor
€ 161,406
For sale 3 - bedroom apartment, with an area of 61.1 square meters. m on the 9 - …
1 room apartmentin Kommunarka, Russia
1 room apartment
Kommunarka, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 24 m² 12/16 Floor
€ 88,853

Properties features in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir