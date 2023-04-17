Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Residential properties for sale in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,820,740
8 room housein Martemyanovo, Russia
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 948,884
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …

