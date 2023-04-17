Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,820,740
6 room housein Aprelevka, Russia
6 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
6 Number of rooms 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 300,235
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-936, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
5 room housein Taraskovo, Russia
5 room house
Taraskovo, Russia
5 Number of rooms 210 m² Number of floors 2
€ 187,544
Object code in the Agency's database: 468-405, Kiev highway, 32 km from MKAD, Taraskovo. …
Housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
House
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
865 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,201,944
We offer you a luxurious residence in the cottage village of Arkhangelskoye-2, in an environ…
6 room housein Taraskovo, Russia
6 room house
Taraskovo, Russia
6 Number of rooms 315 m² Number of floors 2
€ 702,174
Object code in the Agency's database: 710-104, Minsk highway, 28 km from MKAD, Golitsyno-4 N…
8 room housein Martemyanovo, Russia
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 948,884
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …
7 room housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
7 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
7 Number of rooms 310 m² Number of floors 2
€ 552,585
Object code in the Agency's database: 280-906, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, KP Shatra (Mil…
5 room housein Aprelevka, Russia
5 room house
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 150 m² Number of floors 2
€ 245,593
Object code in the Agency's database: 217-235, Kiev highway, 28 km from MKAD, Frunzevets k /…
Townhouse 5 roomsin Aprelevka, Russia
Townhouse 5 rooms
Aprelevka, Russia
5 Number of rooms 127 m² Number of floors 3
€ 323,737
Object code in the Agency's database: 719-801, Kiev highway, 29 km from MKAD, Park April KP …
7 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
7 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
7 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,629,847
Object code in agency base 273-402, Kiev Highway, 32 km from MKAD, Silver Age k/p (Novoglago…
6 room housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
6 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
6 Number of rooms 342 m² Number of floors 2
€ 306,992
Object code in agency base 252-714, Kiev Highway, 21 km from MKAD, Green Hills k/p (Afineevo…
5 room housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
5 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
5 Number of rooms 142 m² Number of floors 2
€ 217,685
Object code in the Agency's database: 482-703, Kiev highway, 25 km from MKAD, Rhythm of natu…

Properties features in Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia

