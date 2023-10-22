Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Nagatinsky Zaton District
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Nagatinsky Zaton District, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
3 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Floor 17/17
€494,264

Properties features in Nagatinsky Zaton District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir