Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Muromsky District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Muromsky District, Russia

Kovardickoe selskoe poselenie
2
House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Housein Kovardickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kovardickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,253
Lot number: 3933581, House with a new bath in the village of Oheevo near. Moore. The house …
Housein Kovardickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Kovardickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
60 m² Number of floors 1
€ 12,253
Lot number: 3701707, House with a new bath in the village of Oheevo near. Moore. The house …

Properties features in Muromsky District, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir