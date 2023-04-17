Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Novomoskovsky Administrative Okrug
  5. Moskovsky Settlement
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
8 room housein Kartmazovo, Russia
8 room house
Kartmazovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 478 m² Number of floors 4
€ 557,609
Object code in agency base 225-904, Kiev highway, 5 km from MKAD, Kartmazovo k/p (Kartmazovo…

Properties features in Moskovsky Settlement, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir