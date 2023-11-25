UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Russia
Moskovskiy rayon
Residential properties for sale in Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
okrug Zvezdnoe
okrug Zvezdnoe
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
43 m²
€209,765
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
€140,696
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
58 m²
€131,998
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
2 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
2
55 m²
2/5
€148,370
Recommend
Leave a request
2 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
2
1
75 m²
8/17
€148,370
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
78 m²
€171,905
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
80 m²
€319,251
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment with parking
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
52 m²
Art. 5740446 Good afternoon, dear buyer!To your attention, a unique view apartment is offere…
€204,546
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
203 m²
€457,389
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
56 m²
€105,394
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
92 m²
Art. 53052943 Family apartment at the Victory Park. Business class house. Modern expensive…
€409,297
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment 1 bathroom
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
1
25 m²
11/23
€60,371
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
71 m²
Art. 53494089 New prestigious LCD in the Moscow region near the metro! Double-sided layout…
€173,439
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
57 m²
€239,439
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
64 m²
Art. 53493069 The best layout in the prestigious LCD by the metro! Cheaper than the develop…
€172,928
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
160 m²
€404,180
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
113 m²
€353,018
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
19 m²
21/26
€61,160
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
27 m²
Art. 51835295 For sale 1 k.kv in the LCD "CDS Moscow". Prestigious Moscow region, house of …
€55,971
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51714230 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€73,735
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
31 m²
Art. 51715654 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€77,326
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51715736 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€69,744
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
46 m²
Art. 51712648 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€105,691
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
41 m²
Art. 51715256 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€100,206
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
29 m²
Art. 51714878 Club House "PROVIDANSKommersant" in the central part of the Moscow region! …
€73,479
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
3 room apartment
okrug Zvezdnoe, Russia
3
2
98 m²
3/6
A unique 3-room apartment in a historic house, known as the House of Workers of the House of…
€243,531
Recommend
Leave a request
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51063102 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€72,139
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51036056 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€68,885
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51037163 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€74,072
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Apartment
Moskovskiy rayon, Russia
30 m²
Art. 51035229 Club House "PROVIDANS" in the central part of the Moscow region! Hello, ou…
€71,586
Recommend
Leave a request
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on
Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
+78122092154
Search using the map
