Pool Residential properties for sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

8 room housein Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 room house
Novoglagolevo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 868 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,832,114
Housein gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
House
gorodskoy okrug Istra, Russia
80 m² Number of floors 2
€ 60,895
Land for sale 8 acres with a two-story house of 80 sq.m. The territory is ennobled, a pond i…
8 room housein Martemyanovo, Russia
8 room house
Martemyanovo, Russia
8 Number of rooms 487 m² Number of floors 2
€ 949,919
Object code in the Agency's database: 285-904, Kiev highway, 27 km from MKAD, Martemyanovo. …
9 room housein Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
9 room house
Naro-Fominskiy gorodskoy okrug, Russia
9 Number of rooms 630 m² Number of floors 2
€ 751,602
Object code in the Agency's database: 280-905, Kiev highway, 21 km from MKAD, KP Shatra (Mil…
5 room housein Voronino, Russia
5 room house
Voronino, Russia
5 Number of rooms 700 m² Number of floors 2
€ 5,125,823
Luxurious suburban mansion with a classic facade with an exclusive, modern and elegant desig…
8 room housein Voronino, Russia
8 room house
Voronino, Russia
8 Number of rooms 750 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,015,325
  Do not buy real estate until you see this house (with an unusual guarantee and bonuse…

Mir