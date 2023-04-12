Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Central Federal District
  4. Studios

Studios for Sale in Moscow Oblast, Russia

Balashikha
9
Lyubertsy
6
Odintsovo
3
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 75 m²
€ 218,264
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,494
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 105,266
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 92,596
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 92,394
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,786
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,584
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 91,179
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 89,197
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 90,932
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 27 m²
€ 90,599
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,606
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,390
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 103,174
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 104,120
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 101,446
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m²
€ 103,461
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 91,461
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 87,962
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 26 m²
€ 87,962
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 29 m²
€ 91,051
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 55 m²
€ 159,128
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Veshki, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Veshki, Russia
1 Number of rooms 67 m²
€ 164,132
The house in its most classical sense: beauty, convenience, tranquility, proximity to the cu…
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 122,157
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 32 m²
€ 123,099
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room studio apartmentin Odintsovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Odintsovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 31 m²
€ 119,622
Skolkovsky residential quarter is a modern quarter of the comfort + class, located in an env…
1 room studio apartmentin Motyakovo, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Motyakovo, Russia
1 Number of rooms 95 m²
€ 114,514
“Center- 2” is the largest residential complex in the Zheleznodorozhny microdistrict, locate…
1 room studio apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 119 m²
€ 308,006
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room studio apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 133 m²
€ 355,126
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
1 room studio apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 142 m²
€ 352,439
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…

Properties features in Moscow Oblast, Russia

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir