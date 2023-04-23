Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5 Number of rooms 114 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 121,154
4 room house in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 111 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 76,897
Urgent sale of a plot of 12 acres with a new built 2-storey house. The house has all the com…
2 room house in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room house
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 Number of rooms 91 bath 50 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 17,703
Land for sale with a good summer home. Developed gardening, near the Danube railway station,…

Properties features in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go