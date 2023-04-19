Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Michurinskoe selskoe poselenie
  6. Houses

Houses for sale in Michurinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Housein Michurinskoye, Russia
House
Michurinskoye, Russia
320 m²
€ 590,358
Art. 15470162 Dear customer! We present to your attention a housekeeping consisting of two h…

Properties features in Michurinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir