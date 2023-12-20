Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Mamonovo
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Mamonovo, Russia

5 room house in Mamonovo, Russia
5 room house
Mamonovo, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
I will sell a house in the center of Mamonovo with an area of ​​260 sq.m., located on a plot…
€75,398
