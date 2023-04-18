Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Tusina District
  5. Lyubanskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Lyuban

Residential properties for sale in Lyuban, Russia

2 properties total found
1 room apartmentin Lyuban, Russia
1 room apartment
Lyuban, Russia
1 Number of rooms 36 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,855
2 room housein Lyuban, Russia
2 room house
Lyuban, Russia
2 Number of rooms 91 bath 45 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 23,429
House for sale 45 sq.m. and a plot of 15 IZhS acres in the center of. Luban. The house requi…
