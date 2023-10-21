Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Luga
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Luga, Russia

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Luga, Russia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Luga, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
1+1 area Plazh/Illyria 38.94 sq.m in certificate Selling with furniture and appliances 5t…
€47,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir