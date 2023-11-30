Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

House To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 225 m²
€127,454
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский
4 room house with sewerage supply in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
4 room house with sewerage supply
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
€73,108
Leave a request
House in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
House
Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 121 m²
€101,963
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MIR KVARTIR
Languages: Русский

Properties features in Lopuhinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir