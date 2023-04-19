Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Volga Federal District
  4. Arzamassky District
  5. Lomovskiy selsovet

Residential properties for sale in Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia

1 property total found
Housein Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia
House
Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia
120 m² Number of floors 2
€ 49,975
Picturesque place, near 3 lakes, Temple of 1862, Serezha river, forest, asphalt to the house…

Properties features in Lomovskiy selsovet, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir