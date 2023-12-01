Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Lodeynopolskoe gorodskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Lodeynopolskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

1 property total found
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage in Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
4 room house with double glazed windows, with furniture, with garage
Lodeynoye Pole, Russia
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
Предлагаем вашему вниманию современный комфортабельный дом в живописном пригороде Минска д. …
€252,256
per month
