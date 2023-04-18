Russia
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Russia
New houses in Russia
All new buildings in Russia
49
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Russia
Residential
Apartment in Russia
Studio apartment
House in Russia
Villa
Cottage
Townhouse
Duplex
Land in Russia
Luxury Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Commercial
All commercial properties in Russia
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Russia
Find an Agent in Russia
Real estate agencies in Russia
Agents in Russia
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Russia
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Russia
Northwestern Federal District
Vsevolozhsky District
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie
Residential properties for sale in Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Clear all
4 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
615 m²
€ 3,335,895
Art. 41182560 Country Residence with terraces on the lake! 45 acres and your pond! Bathro…
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
180 m²
€ 184,088
Art. 37803791 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a modern one-story house located on …
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
120 m²
€ 100,412
Art. 37132110 Dear buyer, we present to your attention a modern one-story house located on …
House
Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
138 m²
€ 290,078
Art. 3341918 We bring to your attention a beautiful and cozy house for year-round living in …
Properties features in Leskolovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map