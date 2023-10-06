Show property on map Show properties list
Number of rooms for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
3
Room To archive
4 properties total found
Room 3 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
€14,340
Room 5 rooms in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
Two adjoining rooms with furniture in excellent condition are offered for sale. Direct sale …
€21,918
Room 3 rooms in Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Begunickoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
€23,347
Room 3 rooms with furniture in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 3 rooms with furniture
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Directly selling room 12.92 square meters. m. in a 3-room apartment in the center of Gatchin…
€11,912

