Cottages for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

8 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Morozovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/2
€73,854
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 5 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Sertolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 332 m²
Floor 1/2
€247,769
Cottage 6 rooms in Ulyanovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 6 rooms
Ulyanovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 6
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
€38,702
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Bolshevrudskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
Urgent sale! In d. Sumsk Volosovsky district of the Leningrad region we offer for sale a res…
€41,930
Cottage 4 rooms in Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Cottage 4 rooms
Issadskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 4
Area 188 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale for year-round living, a log house with a landscaped land plot of 11.7 acres ( IZHS…
€92,437
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Gatchina, Russia
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 1/2
€152,473
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room cottage with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/2
An excellent winter house for sale, the foundation is concrete piles of the wall-sip panel …
€94,612
Cottage 12 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply in Torosovo, Russia
Cottage 12 rooms with water system, with heating, with sewerage supply
Torosovo, Russia
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/3
I offer Manor for sale for dependent personal agriculture: 80 acres and nbsp; LPX destinatio…
€582,446

