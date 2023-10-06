Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia

Vsevolozhsk
646
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
49
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
17
Volosovo
7
Murino
5
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
762 properties total found
2 room apartment in Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 4/4
€39,071
1 room apartment in Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/6
€52,413
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/2
€38,118
2 room apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/16
€122,931
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
€29,542
Room 3 rooms in Gatchina, Russia
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
€14,340
1 room apartment in Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 15/16
€48,601
1 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/8
€104,825
3 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 106 m²
Floor 4/8
€181,062
1 room apartment in Pudost, Russia
1 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
€31,924
2 room apartment in Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/3
€34,783
3 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 2/5
€83,860
2 room apartment in Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/2
€30,971
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/4
€83,441
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Luga, Russia
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Luga, Russia
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5
1+1 area Plazh/Illyria 38.94 sq.m in certificate Selling with furniture and appliances 5t…
€47,000
Apartment in Pavlovo, Russia
Apartment
Pavlovo, Russia
Area 75 m²
Art. 51701366 VIDOVAYA cozy furnished apartment in the center of the small town of Dubrovka…
€90,531
2 room apartment in Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/3
€39,929
2 room apartment in Menkovo, Russia
2 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/4
€20,489
1 room apartment in Volosovo, Russia
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
I will sell an excellent one-room apartment in. Volosovo on the 4 m floor of a 5-storey resi…
€30,018
2 room apartment in Murino, Russia
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 7/18
For sale one-bedroom apartment in Murino in LCD "North". Improved decoration from the const…
€75,760
2 room apartment in Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 48 m²
Floor 4/5
The apartment is in direct sale. Warm, bright. The village has developed infrastructure: kin…
€33,353
2 room apartment with furniture, with basement in Nikolskoye, Russia
2 room apartment with furniture, with basement
Nikolskoye, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 4
For sale  2+1  86m2 total  2 balcony  With documents  Price 69000 euro  Arba 
€69,000
Room 5 rooms in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Room 5 rooms
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 5
Area 91 m²
Floor 1/3
Two adjoining rooms with furniture in excellent condition are offered for sale. Direct sale …
€21,918
3 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 4/5
Selling 3 sq. Km, 56 meters, 4th floor, brick house. - combined bathroom; - 2 separate r…
€61,847
1 room apartment in Novyy Svet, Russia
1 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/5
It is offered for sale a bright and cozy one-room apartment in the village. New Light with a…
€39,262
2 room apartment in Tolmachevo, Russia
2 room apartment
Tolmachevo, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Floor 1/2
URGENT!!!! I will sell 2 kom an apartment in the village of Tolmachevo, 2/2 of a bri…
€17,630
Apartment in Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Area 23 m²
Art. 50116559 It is presented for sale studio, with a total area of 23 m2. Just 15 minutes …
€40,977
2 room apartment in Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
Selling 2-room sq. in one of the landscaped villages of Gatchinsky district. The apartment i…
€29,542
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Floor 10/10
SALE! Spacious 2-room-view apartment in Gatchina on Roshchinskaya St., 17b building 1 (micr.…
€73,378
2 room apartment in Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale is a 2-room apartment on the high 1st floor of a 5-storey panel house in the center…
€50,507

