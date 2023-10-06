UAE
Apartments for sale in Leningrad oblast, Russia
Vsevolozhsk
646
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
49
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie
17
Volosovo
7
Murino
5
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie
4
Zanevskoe gorodskoe poselenie
4
Apartment
Clear all
762 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
2 room apartment
Pudomyagskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
1
44 m²
4/4
€39,071
Recommend
1 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
1
37 m²
3/6
€52,413
Recommend
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
43 m²
1/2
€38,118
Recommend
2 room apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
70 m²
3/16
€122,931
Recommend
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
1
43 m²
1/1
€29,542
Recommend
Room 3 rooms
Gatchina, Russia
3
91 m²
1/3
€14,340
Recommend
1 room apartment
Villozskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1
1
35 m²
15/16
€48,601
Recommend
1 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
1
49 m²
4/8
€104,825
Recommend
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3
106 m²
4/8
€181,062
Recommend
1 room apartment
Pudost, Russia
1
36 m²
4/5
€31,924
Recommend
2 room apartment
Pudostskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
1
53 m²
1/3
€34,783
Recommend
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3
74 m²
2/5
€83,860
Recommend
2 room apartment
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
41 m²
1/2
€30,971
Recommend
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Penikovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3
1
1/4
€83,441
Recommend
1 room apartment with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Luga, Russia
2
1
39 m²
5
1+1 area Plazh/Illyria 38.94 sq.m in certificate Selling with furniture and appliances 5t…
€47,000
Recommend
Apartment
Pavlovo, Russia
75 m²
Art. 51701366 VIDOVAYA cozy furnished apartment in the center of the small town of Dubrovka…
€90,531
Recommend
2 room apartment
Kobrinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
51 m²
1/3
€39,929
Recommend
2 room apartment
Menkovo, Russia
2
40 m²
1/4
€20,489
Recommend
1 room apartment
Volosovo, Russia
1
36 m²
4/5
I will sell an excellent one-room apartment in. Volosovo on the 4 m floor of a 5-storey resi…
€30,018
Recommend
2 room apartment
Murino, Russia
2
52 m²
7/18
For sale one-bedroom apartment in Murino in LCD "North". Improved decoration from the const…
€75,760
Recommend
2 room apartment
Syaskelevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
48 m²
4/5
The apartment is in direct sale. Warm, bright. The village has developed infrastructure: kin…
€33,353
Recommend
2 room apartment with furniture, with basement
Nikolskoye, Russia
3
1
86 m²
4
For sale 2+1 86m2 total 2 balcony With documents Price 69000 euro Arba
€69,000
Recommend
Room 5 rooms
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
5
91 m²
1/3
Two adjoining rooms with furniture in excellent condition are offered for sale. Direct sale …
€21,918
Recommend
3 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
3
1
56 m²
4/5
Selling 3 sq. Km, 56 meters, 4th floor, brick house. - combined bathroom; - 2 separate r…
€61,847
Recommend
1 room apartment
Novyy Svet, Russia
1
1
37 m²
3/5
It is offered for sale a bright and cozy one-room apartment in the village. New Light with a…
€39,262
Recommend
2 room apartment
Tolmachevo, Russia
2
36 m²
1/2
URGENT!!!! I will sell 2 kom an apartment in the village of Tolmachevo, 2/2 of a bri…
€17,630
Recommend
Apartment
Murinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
23 m²
Art. 50116559 It is presented for sale studio, with a total area of 23 m2. Just 15 minutes …
€40,977
Recommend
2 room apartment
Elizavetinskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
2
50 m²
2/5
Selling 2-room sq. in one of the landscaped villages of Gatchinsky district. The apartment i…
€29,542
Recommend
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
59 m²
10/10
SALE! Spacious 2-room-view apartment in Gatchina on Roshchinskaya St., 17b building 1 (micr.…
€73,378
Recommend
2 room apartment
Gatchinskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia
2
57 m²
1/5
For sale is a 2-room apartment on the high 1st floor of a 5-storey panel house in the center…
€50,507
Recommend
