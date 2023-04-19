Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Käkisalmi District
  5. Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie

Residential properties for sale in Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

1 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
1 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
1 Number of rooms 39 m²
€ 120,387
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
4 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
4 Number of rooms 1 bath 69 m² 12/18 Floor
€ 161,659
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 38 m² 13/19 Floor
€ 103,760
2 room apartmentin Leninsky District, Russia
2 room apartment
Leninsky District, Russia
2 Number of rooms 58 m²
€ 142,735
The residential quarter "Rome" is a unique quarter with elegant facades in the style of a cl…
1 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
1 Number of rooms 1 bath 37 m² 19/19 Floor
€ 112,582
3 room housein Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 room house
Verevskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia
3 Number of rooms 91 bath 75 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 60,707
Cottage OP 74.9 sq.m. in SNT "Triton" ( 6 km from Gatchina ) Two-story house with a large ve…
4 room apartmentin Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 room apartment
Vsevolozhsk, Russia
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 66 m² 5/12 Floor
€ 88,673
For sale 4-room apartment, with an area of 65.9 square meters. m on the 5th floor of the com…
2 room apartmentin poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 room apartment
poselenie Sosenskoe, Russia
2 Number of rooms 1 bath 39 m² 10/10 Floor
€ 119,893
1 room studio apartmentin Pushkin, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Pushkin, Russia
1 Number of rooms 24 m²
€ 70,270
A unique low-rise complex in Pushkin, surrounded by parks and palace ensembles. Stunning nat…
1 room apartmentin Pavlovsk, Russia
1 room apartment
Pavlovsk, Russia
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 3/3 Floor
€ 45,669
In direct sale is good, clean, 1k.sq. with furnishings on the 3/3rd floor of a brick house i…
1 room studio apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
1 room studio apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
1 Number of rooms 119 m²
€ 306,356
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…
3 room apartmentin Lyubertsy, Russia
3 room apartment
Lyubertsy, Russia
3 Number of rooms 79 m²
€ 182,935
The residential complex will become the very place where you will live in an atmosphere of c…

Properties features in Larionovskoe selskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir