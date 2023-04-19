Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Russia
  3. Northwestern Federal District
  4. Vsevolozhsky District
  5. Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie
  6. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

Kuzmolovskiy
2
Apartment To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartmentin Kuzmolovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Kuzmolovskiy, Russia
117 m²
€ 213,256
Art. 9350618 3-room apartment in the low-rise residential complex "GORKS PARK", which was bu…
Apartmentin Kuzmolovskiy, Russia
Apartment
Kuzmolovskiy, Russia
89 m²
€ 149,973
Art. 9350242 3-room apartment in the low-rise residential complex "GORKS PARK", which was bu…

Properties features in Kuzmolovskoe gorodskoe poselenie, Russia

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir