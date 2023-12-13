Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Residential
  3. Russia
  4. Kuzminki District

Residential properties for sale in Kuzminki District, Russia

1 property total found
2 room apartment in Moscow, Russia
2 room apartment
Moscow, Russia
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/9
Lot number: 4209444, Elena. A bright and cozy apartment for sale 3 minutes from the Kuzminki…
€120,969
Leave a request

Properties features in Kuzminki District, Russia

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir